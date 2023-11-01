Regulator demands safeguards in Eir copper switch

Eir is phasing out copper wires, through which it provided its traditional telecoms services, to make way for modern fibre, more suited to the demands of the internet and data. The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) set out several steps that the company must follow while it is doing this.

They include ensuring that customers with no choice but to switch from services provided via copper wires will not have to pay extra one-off charges for this. Eir must also ensure that the replacement service is of the same quality and give all telecoms providers adequate notice to allow them inform their customers.

The company must set out a clear timetable for phasing out and switching off legacy equipment in 1,200 telephone exchanges around the State and protect competition by giving all service providers, including its own retail business, the same conditions.

ComReg commissioner Garrett Blaney, noted that the regulator was obliged to ensure homes and businesses got the benefit of modern networks while protecting customers' interests.

