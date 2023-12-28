Refurbishment Project Captures Mid-Century Mood

The design intent of this refurbishment was to capture the mid-century mood of the client’s and architect’s former family home. Over the course of many conversations between architect Maria MacVeigh and her sister and brother-in-law, their proposal for a modest kitchen update eventually evolved to become a plan for a full extension and refurbishment.

Built in the 1990s on a corner site in a 1950s housing estate in Dublin 6, the existing house lacked the character of its neighbours but benefited from the corner site location and extensive garden. As project discussions progressed, the design intent to capture some of the essence of their own family home where the sisters grew up emerged. Memories of its white walls, joinery detailing, beautiful paintings, mid-century furniture and a plan that followed the sun to perfection, resonated





