Refugee Camps in Gaza Hit by Air Strikes as Biden Approves Weapons Sale to Israel

Israeli planes have struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international calls for a ceasefire amid mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement.





Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continuesEven before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing. Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures.

Israel pounds Gaza as Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacksHouthi officials state that they will continue their attacks on Israeli ships or those going to Israel in the Red Sea. US defence secretary announces joint patrols in the region.

Israel steps up bombardment of Gaza as Netanyahu calls for further military pressure on HamasIsraeli missile strikes against a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people and wounded dozens of others in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. Wife of Irish-Palestinian citizen in Gaza makes plea to Government to secure family’s release.

Garda Commissioner: Attacks on Refugee Accommodation Likely Committed by Local People Believing MisinformationGarda Commissioner states that attacks on refugee accommodation centres are likely committed by local people who believe misinformation, rather than being coordinated by the far right. He mentions the rise of political extremism in Europe, with the far right being a part of it, but denies evidence of a coordinated effort.

Israeli air strikes kill over 90 Palestinians in Gaza StripMore than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on two homes in the Gaza Strip. The strikes flattened two homes on Friday, one in Gaza City and the other in the urban refugee camp of Nuseirat.

Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Strip BattleMore than a dozen Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel’s ground offensive in late October — and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.

