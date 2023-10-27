Reese’s Due Date Is Coming Close… And She Looks Happier Than Ever

The actress was reportedly taken to see doctors Tuesday night and was released, before visiting the hospital again yesterday. Witherspoon is said to be very close to having her baby.

A source said; “The visit is a normal thing for a lot of pregnant women and there is no drama. All parties involved are healthy and fine.”; “Reese was actually taken to the hospital on Tuesday night with complications. She was released that night and then rushed back to the hospital today.According to the American website, Reese and husband, Jim Toth, were concerned as her due date is not until early September.

The source said; “Reese and Jim are a little worried about having the baby so early. But it’s close enough to her due date that they’re confident the baby will be just fine.” The blonde actress was photographed having a relaxed lunch yesterday shortly before she was allegedly taken to hospital.The star ate at the celebrity hotpsot Tavern restaurant. The 36-year-old showed just how big her bump had grown in a casual, comfortable-looking black sundress. She was fresh-looking and make-up free and her hair was swept into a casual bun.Even though she was glowing, the actress’s huge bump meant she had to waddle back to her car after the meal. headtopics.com

