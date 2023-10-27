Reeling In The Months: Her.ie’s Top 12 Stories of 2014

Some of these stories will bring a tear to your eye, others will have you doubled over with laughter while yet others will bring you down memory lane.The top story of January came from the US Figure Skating Championships when 19-year-old Jason Brown wowed the audience with a performance that was later dubbed as “riverdance on ice”. Watch the full routineIt was the video that we watched and watched over and over again.

Poor old Steve thought he was texting a girl from Dicey’s, but instead was having a romantic liaison with the moderator of the Paddy Power Twitter account. The funniest of it all though, was when Paddy Power came clean to poor Steve. Read all about itPenneys topped the list in September with the announcement that the retail giant were entering into the beauty treatment market. The brand launched a nail and brow bar across their stores in the UK and Ireland.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Newcastle expect Sandro Tonali to be banned for 10 months for breaching betting regulations23-year-old likely to miss reminder of this season and the European Championship Read more ⮕

Double tragedy as mum-of-five dies months after dad leaving children orphanedTheir 23-year-old daughter Chloe will now assume guardianship over her younger siblings Read more ⮕

‘Significant’ number of extra abortion providers in coming monthsActions come in wake of review by barrister which recommended widespread operational changes Read more ⮕

Russian Supermodel Comes Under Fire For Excessive Weight Drop Two Months After Giving BirthThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Health Awareness Months in 2015The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Abuse survivors waiting over eight months for psychotherapyThe charity said 41% of its clients were abused in their own family, while 43% of the clients were men Read more ⮕