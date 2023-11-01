Redundancies proposed in sustainability plan for Dundalk Institute of Technology

Financial statements show the institute, one of only two third-level Institutes in the country that is not part of a technological university, has been running deficits in recent years. Traffic, weather, safety, laziness, fumes, distance, time. . . why more children are not walking to schoolThe Secret Teacher: ‘Selling the mentally taxing option of critical thinking to modern youngsters is often met with resistance’

In a statement, DKIT confirmed that “alternative measures” such as voluntary redundancies or early retirements are outlined in the plan, but only if other pay cost savings are not archived. “Any such arrangements must first be subject to discussions and agreement between the ICTU public services committee and the Department of Public Expenditure.”

“This again is a more favourable outcome than forecasted. The institute would like to acknowledge the work of staff and stakeholders for their work in successfully implementing the sustainability plan to date,” DKIT said in a statement.The Institute has been engaged with the Higher Education Authority over the past year since it became clear that its financial performance had deteriorated over recent years which, in turn, reduced its income and expenditure reserve.

It also says there were challenges engaging students with their studies and this resulted in lower than expected progression rates from one year of study to the next. One informed source said the institute has been encouraged by an increase in student numbers this year, driven mainly by enrolments from Northern Ireland.

