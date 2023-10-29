Reds Go Marching On · The 42

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Women In Sport: Meet The Irish Ladies Roller Derby TeamThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Here’s who Jon Snow wants to end up on the Iron Throne in Game of ThronesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Bella! TV3 Host Ties The Knot In Style In Sun-Soaked SicilyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

A Donut: Healthier Than a Sports Drink?The website for Irish women Read more ⮕