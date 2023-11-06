Rediscovering the Delight of Cabbage Soup

This time of year always makes me seek out green vegetables. Nature has a knack of providing us with what we need when we need it most. Coming into winter, it’s a welcome dose of chlorophyll-rich leaves and brassicas. The mere mention of cabbage soup paints a dismal picture of a detox or cleanse; it was all the rage years ago to miserably drink a bland cabbage-based soup to lose weight.

But fear not, this delicious broth is full of flavour, while still encompassing all the virtues of green cabbage. In Ireland, the loyal cabbage is available all year round. It’s a nutritious vegetable and fantastic to eat in the bitter cold winter months, as it is a valuable source of vitamins, minerals and fibre. I think it is time for cabbage soup to be reinstated as a truly delicious dish, and dissociated with its diet fad past. I love the texture of Savoy cabbage; the soup pools into its crevices and dips. It adds a great body to this soup. Cavolo nero or kale also work really well in this dish. I’ve used local bacon here from Woodside Farm in Cork. Cubed chorizo would be a perfect alternative, transforming it into something else entirely with its sweet and smoky paprika notes. Butter beans or haricots work well in place of the neat little cannellini beans.I buy organic stock powder, and find it very useful to have in the back of the cupboar

