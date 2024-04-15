Record Number of Patients Treated in Irish Hospitals in 2023

The HSE has published its 2023 hospital activity figures , which show that a record number of patients were treated in hospital last year, with the highest ever number of people receiving day case care , attending outpatient appointments and receiving hospital care as inpatients.
The HSE acknowledges that unacceptably long waiting lists remain for many procedures and that emergency departments continue to face sustained pressure. "We know that demand for care will continue to rise as our ageing population continues to grow, with the number of those aged 65 years and older expected to double and the population aged over 80 to increase almost threefold in the next two decades. Each year, we see significant additional demand rising, and our focus on older people has to be central to all of our efforts," he added.
HSE Hospital Activity Figures Patients Day Case Care Outpatient Appointments Emergency Care Waiting Lists Pressure Healthcare Delivery
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
72% increase in number seeking asylum compared with 2023The number of people seeking international protection in Ireland in the first three months of this year has risen by more than 2,000 compared to the same time last year.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Complaints to Financial ombudsman hit record high in 2023The number of complaints lodged with the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) last year hit a record high.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
March 2023 to be Among Top Ten Wettest Marches on Record in IrelandProvisional data from Met Éireann suggests that last month will be ranked among the 'top ten wettest' Marches on record in Ireland. Climate figures to be published by Met Éireann will confirm that while March 2023 was the wettest March on record, some areas experienced rainfall over 200% above normal last month. Met Éireann Climatologist Paul Moore highlights that the majority of the rain was concentrated in the south and east of the country.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »