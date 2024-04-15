Record Number of Patients Treated in Irish Hospitals in 2023

The HSE has published its 2023 hospital activity figures , which show that a record number of patients were treated in hospital last year, with the highest ever number of people receiving day case care , attending outpatient appointments and receiving hospital care as inpatients.

The HSE acknowledges that unacceptably long waiting lists remain for many procedures and that emergency departments continue to face sustained pressure. "We know that demand for care will continue to rise as our ageing population continues to grow, with the number of those aged 65 years and older expected to double and the population aged over 80 to increase almost threefold in the next two decades. Each year, we see significant additional demand rising, and our focus on older people has to be central to all of our efforts," he added.

