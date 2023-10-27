Record number of children in emergency accommodation as homelessness rises

The number of people living in emergency accommodation is nearing 13,000 as homelessness figures reach another record high.It is the second month in a row that the number of children living in emergency accommodation broke records.The September figures are up 136 on the previous month. The number of people recorded as homeless in August 2023 stood at 12,691, including 3,895 children.

The Department of Housing also released an updated Homeless Quarterly Progress Report for the third quarter of this year. Some 326 households presented after receiving a notice of termination on their rental property, while 116 reported overcrowding.Family presentations decreased 8.5 per cent in quarter three compared to the second quarter of the year from 833 to 762.

Following the release of the figures, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien stated that "those without a home remain the top priority for this Government". "The Government, local authorities and those in our NGO sectors are working together and making every effort to reduce homelessness. headtopics.com

He said: "Housing planning must reflect the fundamental shift in Ireland's population growth over the last two years. The population has grown by 2 per cent due to a complex set of reasons but social housing targets set out in Housing for All have not risen significantly enough to meet this need."

Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin, meanwhile, remarked that there was an "increase in all categories of homelessness in September".

Read more:

IrishMirror »

€7m Dublin 4 penthouse sets new record for most expensive apartment sold in IrelandIrish businessperson pays €2,026 per sq ft to secure ownership of penthouse at Lansdowne Place scheme Read more ⮕

Dublin 4 penthouse secures €7m setting new record for most expensive apartment sold in IrelandIrish businessperson pays €2,026 per sq ft to secure ownership of penthouse at Lansdowne Place scheme Read more ⮕

Dublin 4 penthouse secures €7m setting new record for most expensive apartment sold in IrelandIrish businessperson pays €2,026 per sq ft to secure ownership of penthouse at Lansdowne Place scheme Read more ⮕

Housing completions up 14% in third quarterThere was an increase of 8,452 in new dwelling completions in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office. Read more ⮕

Poor population forecasts making housing crisis worse, academic warnsProjections suggest the State needs to double the number of homes being built by the middle of the century to keep up with demand Read more ⮕

Have the past 100 years in housing really been a ‘crisis without end’?Television review: TG4 documentary is an unabashed love letter to the State as a provider of housing Read more ⮕