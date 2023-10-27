Record Number Of Children Growing Up Homeless In Ireland

12,827 people are registered as homeless in the State.3,904 children are growing up in B&Bs and Hotels according to the figures from the Department of Housing.While it is 16% higher than the number of people registered as homeless in September 2022.

The issue is most acute in the capital with 9,391 people in emergency accommodation - including more than 2,966 children. The figures from the Department of Housing do not include rough sleepers, women in refuge centres, refugees or asylum seekers, or the so-called hidden homeless.

Read more:

TodayFM »

Number of homeless children in State reaches record 3,904 in SeptemberTotal of 12,827 people were in emergency accommodation last month, according to official figures Read more ⮕

Record number of children in emergency accommodation as homelessness risesNew data from the Department of Housing shows that there were 12,827 people recorded as homeless in September. This included 3,904 children Read more ⮕

Record number of children in emergency accommodationNew figures show the total was a 1.1% increase on the previous month, including a record number of children for the second month in a row Read more ⮕

Infant mortality down almost 60% as number of cot deaths reduceRegister shows number of children killed is increasing, with most deaths due to domestic violence Read more ⮕

Number of GoSafe speed detection vans should be increased by 100%, committee hearsNew road safety Bill will introduce extra penalty points for road taffic offences on bank holiday weekends Read more ⮕

‘Significant’ number of extra abortion providers in coming monthsActions come in wake of review by barrister which recommended widespread operational changes Read more ⮕