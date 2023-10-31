RECIPE: Pimped-out Baileys hot chocolate

2 tablespoons lightly whipped cream (or use the aerosol stuff if you want)mini marshmallows or sprinkles, to garnishWhen it starts to steam, add the hot chocolate powder and stir it up.Spoon the whipped cream on top before grating over the nutmeg and dark chocolate, then carefully adding the marshmallows or sprinkles.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Concern over firefighter staffing on Halloween nightA staff representative for the Dublin Fire Brigade said that he doubted enough firefighters would be on to keep up with demand on Halloween night tonight.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕