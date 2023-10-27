Recipe For Success: Prepare For Your Mouth To Water With This Bacon, Noodle and Crispy Vegetable Salad

One thing that we’ve noticed over the years is that food plays such an important role our in lives and not just for fuel but for entertaining and providing us with fond memories too.

We’ve chatted to some of Ireland’s well-known faces and eateries to discover their favourite dishes and meals, be it from their childhood or simply something they like to rustle up at home.This week, we’re looking at using some tasty bacon and ham to create a mouth-watering salad.

As part of a new range of cooking inspiration featuring quality assured bacon, Bord Bia has shared a delicious recipe for bacon, noodle and crispy vegetable salad.Place the bacon pieces in a saucepan, add in the piece of ginger, whole garlic clove and chilli and peppercorns. Cover with cold water. Bring to the boil then reduce to a simmer and allow to cook, covered, for half an hour. Remove the bacon and allow to cool. Discard the cooking liquid. headtopics.com

In a large serving bowl combine the bacon, noodles, mangetout, carrot, cabbage, red onion and red pepper. Keep aside a little coriander and mint leaves to sprinkle over the final dish, mix the rest through the noodle and vegetable mixture along with the dressing. Mix well. Taste and season.

