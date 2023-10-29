Recipe: Baked Camembert Served with Glazed Oatcakes and Apple Jelly

A fantastic alternative to the cheeseboard and a perfect accompaniment to a glass of red wine, this amazing baked camembert by Neven Maguire and Flahavans is the ultimate treat for cheese lovers.

Combined with a glazed oatcakes and an apple jelly, we can’t wait to try this out on our friends! Delish.Mix the oats and flour in a bowl. Rub in the lard or butter, then add the salt and enough cold water to form a soft dough.Cut out circles with a 6cm (2½ in) straight-sided cutter. This should make about 20 in total.Place a batch of the oatcakes in a large frying pan at a medium heat.

Immediately brush the tops of the oatcakes in the pan with glaze – it will turn to a shiny coating as they cook. Cook for about 20 minutes turning after about 15min. They can also be baked with the tops glazed in the oven for 12-14 minutes at 180˚C (350°F/Gas mark 4).Remove all the plastic wrapping from the cheese and replace it in the bottom of its wooden box after lining it with parchment paper.Push one of garlic slices into each cut, followed by a thyme sprig and then add a small teaspoon of the crab apple jelly and grind over with black pepper.Make this instead of serving a cheeseboard at a dinner party or serve individual ones as a starter. headtopics.com

