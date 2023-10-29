Recipe: A Cool Pea and Cranberry Salad

Kick start the New Year with this great take on the leafy salad combined with delicious cranberries, cream cheese and peas. Mmmm, our tummies are rumbling already.Cook the peas in boiling salted water, allow to cool and refresh in cold water. In a bowl, combine Craisins® Dried Cranberries, peas, grapefruit, cream cheese and chives. Season to taste.

Divide the salad leaves into four and use to form a good layer at the bottom of each of the serving glasses. Then spoon the rest of the combined ingredientson top to fill each glass. Finish with a few Craisins® Dried Cranberries and chives.

