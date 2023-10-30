Rebekah Vardy says ‘Wagatha Christie’ feud “could be resolved soon”

Could Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney be friends again? Maybe not, but they might be getting one step closer to getting there.

It was the football wives feud of the decade that gripped wags and fans alike, and now it seems like Wagatha Christie is finally coming to an end. At least, that’s according to Rebekah, who thinks people are “sick” of hearing about it. Wouldn’t go that far ourselves, but alright so.“The new year could potentially see a resolution between us. I’m sure the public are sick of reading about it too,” she said.

Earlier this year, both women agreed to delay any court proceedings until 2021 in “a final attempt to solve the matter without a full trial”. The feud between the two started when Coleen tweeted that someone in her ‘Close Friends’ group of friends on Instagram was leaking stories about her to the press. headtopics.com

The post went into detail about how she muted all of her private friends on Instagram except for Rebekah, suggesting that it was her selling the stories. After Coleen posted about her detective work she was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” in reference to the crime writer, Agatha Christie.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them,” she said at the time, adding: “It’s……… Rebekah Vardy’s account.” Rebekah, who is now training for the new series of Dancing on Ice, said that thankfully, the series has given her a bit of a break from the stresses of the case. “I’m loving every minute of it. When I’m on the ice I feel exhilarated and as free as a bird,” she said. headtopics.com

