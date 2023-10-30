Rebecca Storm’s herby potato and bacon gratin: a quick shortcut and dinner is ready in 30 minutes

This is one of my favourite dinners, perfect for a late-night supper after a show. You might not think of gratin as a quick dish, but my microwave step means you can pretty much have it cooked in 30 minutes. I love Irish Maris Piper potatoes and I’m always looking for new ways to cook and serve them. They taste great cooked here in butter and milk, and a treat for me because as a singer, I tend to shy away from dairy products.

I think it’s exciting to use herbs, dried or fresh, and I’ve loved experimenting with different combinations over the years. I haven’t included my own stuffing recipe. I have to admit – I do buy Mr Crumb from time to time. If you don’t eat meat, you can just leave out the bacon. I often do as I try to make sure I’m meat-free three days a week.A big fresh salad served along with this is a winning combination. It can be eaten hot or cold, and it seems to sparkle up every plate.

