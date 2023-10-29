Rebecca Loos to give tell-all interview about David Beckham on TV tomorrow

Rebecca Loos will appear on Good Morning Britain tomorrow following David Beckham's claims in his documentary.

In 2004, the England football star was hit with claims he had an affair with Rebecca, who alleged she had a relationship with him while he was playing for Real Madrid. David, who was hit with allegations of affairs with other women, described the claims as "ludicrous" at the time but has hardly addressed them in nearly two decades.

However, she will break her silence in a lengthy tell-all interview tomorrow with the ITV breakfast show as she chats about the Beckham Netflix documentary, discussing what was said in the programme, and what she claims was left out.

In the new Netflix documentary, Beckham, director Fisher Stevens asked David: "Multiple tabloid stories broke, and how did you deal with that?" He replied: "There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage." Stevens then asked Victoria if that was the hardest time in their marriage. She said: "100 percent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here's the thing: we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest.

"But we were together. We were connected. We had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel that we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

