Reality versus Expectations in Parenting

Parenting is an alternate universe of things you’d never imagine signing up for. Amanda Cassidy on reality versus expectations when it comes to being a new mother. My sister sits her children on my relatively new couch and hands them a banana. She is two and a half children in while I’m merely gestating. She laughs at my horrified face and then substitutes the banana for a cracker.

She is staying in my house, visiting from London before I have my first baby and it is an underestimation to say that I’m learning… a lot. Later, when she goes to check on them for the fifth time, I suggest she is over-reacting. I roll my eyes when she returns home early from our outing to give them a nap. I am aghast when her tiny baby leaks through his babygrow. In my head is a mantra that will come back to bite me. It is ‘I’ll never do that when I have kids.’ The next day, she has Dora and Peppa Pig on rotation in the background as we catch up on life. ‘God, that is grating,’ I sigh. ‘Does it not drive you nuts’ (read: I’m not signing up for this





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Reality of Christmas: Manufactured Cheer and Difficult RelativesAhh, Christmas – the most wonderful time of the year when all the joy and peace is, in reality, swapped for manufactured cheer, difficult relatives and bickering over who’s driving.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Road to Wembley: Five storylines to follow in the Champions League last-16 drawAssessing five storylines to follow in the Champions League last-16 draw, including Manchester City's sturdy defence and their expectations for the next round.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Do me a favour: if you help someone at work, don’t expect paybackThe workplace psychotherapist, Naomi Shragai, discusses the expectations of reciprocity when helping others at work and the potential misinterpretations of such acts.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

New Books to Add to Your Bookshelf in 2024Check out the latest books to add to your bookshelf in 2024, including a sequel to Brooklyn and a reality TV-inspired novel.

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Evil murderer Stephen Carney granted temporary release from prison for ChristmasStephen Carney, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Amanda Jenkins, has been granted temporary release from prison for Christmas. Carney is among 139 prisoners granted temporary release over the Christmas period. He will be given a day out over the Christmas period, moving closer to full freedom.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

The Great Big Santa Claus Reveal: How to Keep the Magic AliveSuspicious Sally at home this year? Raised eyebrows every time you mention Mr Claus? You may be on the cusp of one of the most bittersweet moments of parenthood: The Great Big Santa Claus Reveal. Amanda Cassidy suggests how to keep the magic alive.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »