Living in Sydney together, Victor and Raymond returned home to Dublin to celebrate their wedding with loved ones in 25 Fitzwilliam Place. They truly made their day their own with matching green velvet suits with bespoke lining, a custom cake topper with their two doggos and a ceremony that included their guests.Ray and I met in Sydney, Australia. We were both members of the local dragon boat club, where we met, raced, and paddled together.

Another passion of ours has been marching in and assisting with the Sydney LGBTQI+ Mardi Gras parade, to help pave the way for a safe and supportive community, that positively welcomes and allows everyone to be their full authentic self.

Ray and I decided that getting together would be a dream come true for both of us. We knew this through many a conversation together, and also from hints gestured by close friends. From there it has been mostly smiles and admiration for one another.During a trip home to Ireland in 2019, we canoed to a very remote beach on the shores of Lough Dan called Inchavore. Victor romantically proposed down on one knee. headtopics.com

Heartfelt stories and poems were shared, followed by a symbolic hand-fasting ceremony with ribbon. The ceremony concluded with a joyous group photo, accompanied by the lively beats of CeCe Peniston’sAfter the heart-warming ceremony, we descended downstairs, ready to indulge in light refreshments and share laughter with our loved ones. As the tables were set, we made our way back upstairs for a memorable three-course dinner.

The menu featured two delectable options for each course, ensuring everyone could enjoy their preferred flavours. Soft drinks, alongside a choice of a delicious red malbec or a refreshing white Saint Clair, accompanied the culinary delights. The impeccable service provided by Stephen’s team surpassed all expectations, leaving no doubt that 25 Fitzwilliam Place offers an unrivalled level of hospitality in Ireland. headtopics.com

