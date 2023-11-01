Real Weddings: Shauna and Conor’s romantic Dublin wedding day

They meandered to the shore of Glendalough Upper Lake. They paused and stood to enjoy the view, or at least what they could see through the rain. When Conor broke out waxing lyrical poetry, Shauna knew something special was about to happen. With a warm smile on bended knee, Conor asked if Shauna would become his wife. Without requiring a single moment to think about it, she exclaimed “YES!”Hers: I knew what I didn’t want but didn’t know exactly what I wanted so tried on a number of gowns.

July 2023 was the wettest on record, so we tried our best to not let it dampen our spirits. We both got ready at/near home. Umbrellas were needed for the lashings of rain –were so well prepared with carpet to mind the dresses and multiple umbrellas to protect the hair and makeup. Conor’s family are engine mad so having a Rolls Royce with full original spec was very cool.

We had a Catholic wedding ceremony in Blackrock Church. Fr Peter Sexton, who previously worked in the secondary school Conor went to, was our celebrant. Shauna’s parents and maternal grandparents were married in the same church, so it was special to walk in their footsteps.added a special kind of magic that only music can to the ceremony. String accompaniment will forever be the soundtrack of this memorable day.

The benefit of a longer engagement period is a longer lead time for planning and the chance to get highly sought after entertainment like Spring Break, the ’80s tribute band. The energy was already high after the Secret Singer and this band kept it at that pitch. The dancefloor emptied only once and that was when the midnight snacks were brought out!Both Blackrock church and Luttrellstown Castle are special settings and so we didn’t need to go overboard on decoration.

