Real Weddings: Hud’Alex and John’s magical wedding at The Merrion

Hud'Alex and John celebrated their big day in the beautiful Georgian setting of The Merrion in Dublin. Coming from different cultures, their ceremony rituals helped unite their blended family and was filled with fashionable touches – including a gorgeous midnight blue cloak.Funnily enough, we could have met ten years earlier. When Hud’Alex first moved to Dublin from Brazil, he worked in the aesthetics spa of a gym where I was a member.

I was chatting with someone in the gym and they recommended Hud’s clinic. At my appointment a few days later, he and I started talking and sparks flew. I plucked up the courage to ask him on a date, and the rest, as they say, is history!Well, there really wasn’t one! During the Covid lockdown era, we moved in together with Hud’s sons Leonardo and Eduardo. If anything will test a new blended family, it is being shut in a house together for months on end.

We quickly came to realise how happy were. There was a point in time when we started to talk about getting married as it felt like a natural evolution in our relationship, to make that commitment to each other and our family. So, we started looking for rings – we found lovely custom-designed rose gold and diamond knot rings atfor their full outfits and shoes. headtopics.com

The movement and drape of the fabric added just the right touch of drama and elegance to the ceremony and photographs. The cloak was pinned with an antique Italian gold and garnet broach and I wore the matching cufflinks.We arrived at the ceremony in a vintage Citroen car. I’m a keen collector of classic French cars, so this was Hud’s wedding present to me. Our ceremony was led by our celebrant Conor Clear, who did a perfect job of combining our cultural backgrounds.

We did a candle lighting to celebrate those loved ones who could not be with us and to celebrate the light of our union, along with readings, poetry, blessings and music. Our vows were adapted from Hud’s favourite film,. The ceremony took place in The Merrion’s Wellington room, which was flooded with summer afternoon sunlight and bedecked with fresh flowers. Live harp and violin music provided the perfect background. headtopics.com

Read more:

image_magazine »

Team VIP got a taste of the Real Housewives life this week!Team VIP got a taste of the Real Housewives life this week! Team VIP got a taste of the Real Housewives life this week! Read more ⮕

This Real Life Story About Kate and Leo Will Warm Your HeartThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

– Father Claims Piece Of African Desert To Keep His Promise Of Making Daughter a Real PrincessThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

We Got A Taste Of The Real Housewives Life For A Night!We Got A Taste Of The Real Housewives Life For A Night! Read more ⮕

American Apparel Look to Recruit ‘Real Models’ Not ‘Instagram Hoes’ For CampaignThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

‘Offensive’ WhatsApp messages targeting female Gardaí of 'real concern' to force‘Offensive’ WhatsApp messages targeting a number of female Gardaí are of “real concern” to the force - Conor Lally. Read more ⮕