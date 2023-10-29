Real Madrid take keen interest in top Irish prospect

But the La Liga leaders face stiff competition from Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea in the hunt for Shamrock Rovers starlet Naj Razi.

Razi, 17, starred for Ireland at the Under-17 European Championships in Hungary during the summer and was crowned FAI Under-17 player of the year. Ireland were beaten by Spain in the quarter-finals, with Barcelona’s 16-year-old first-team regular Lamine Yamal scoring one and assisting another in the 3-0 win.

But Madrid scouts were impressed by Razi in that tournament and have earmarked him as a player of interest, but are not alone with Arsenal and Chelsea also keen. After those Euro finals, Rovers team-mate Dylan Watts predicted big things for Razi who has made five first-team appearances for the champions this season. headtopics.com

“He looks very good for such a young man. He has great confidence on the ball and great ability,” said midfielder Watts in August.“He looks like a really talented footballer and I think he’s going to have a real good future in the game.”

Razi made his Shamrock Rovers debut off the bench in July’s FAI Cup defeat in Dundalk before coming on in both European games with Ferencvaros. The attacking midfielder also featured as a sub in September’s scoreless draw at UCD and in the recent 5-0 hammering of Drogheda United, playing the entire second-half. headtopics.com

Razi was also an unused sub in five other Premier Division games this season, including Friday’s title-clinching 2-0 win away to rivals St Patrick’s Athletic. He also sat on the bench for both of Rovers’ Champions League games with Breidablik, but the Hoops will have a fight to retain the player who only turned 17 on Saturday.

