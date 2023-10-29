Real Madrid show interest in Shamrock Rovers star

Republic of Ireland U-17 international Naj Razi is understood to be on the radar of the Spanish giants having also caught the eye of at least two Premier League clubs.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be keen on Razi, who only turned 17 on Saturday and would not be able to move to Britain until he is 18 because of the new transfer rules post-Brexit. The talented forward, who can operate from either wing, is the FAI’s reigning U-17 player of the year and was one of the standout performers for Colin O’Brien’s side at the European Championships during the summer.

Razi also made his Rovers first-team debut in July and was an unused substitute for Stephen Bradley’s team on Friday night, when they claimed a fourth successive League of Ireland Premier Division title with a 2-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park. headtopics.com

One of Razi’s international teammates, Mason Melia, started for the Saints in Inchicore and the striker is another who has garnered attention after impressing for Ireland in the summer. Advertisement Pat’s boss Jon Daly admitted that Melia, who turned 16 last month and became the youngest player to start a league game for the club in the modern era, has an uncertain future.Liverpool have already been linked while Treble winners Manchester City are believed to be weighing up the possibility of a move as they can then introduce the teenager to one of their European clubs that are part of the City Football Group operation.

“It’s down to Mason and his family what path he chooses. We’re very open to keeping him and we’d love him to do that because he could be a big player for us over the next couple of years,” Daly said.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley details emotional ride to league gloryStephen Bradley is the first League of Ireland manager to win four league titles in a row Read more ⮕

Jude Bellingham’s late goal seals Clásico win for Real Madrid in BarcelonaEnglish midfielder’s two second-half goals continue his dream start to life in La Liga Read more ⮕

Bellingham's brilliant brace earns Real Madrid Clasico win at BarcelonaThe England international has started his Madrid career in remarkable goalscoring form. Read more ⮕

Ancelotti praises ‘stupendous’ Bellingham after Clásico double seals Real Madrid winEnglish midfielder’s two second-half goals seal victory in Barcelona Read more ⮕

Bellingham scores wondergoal as star's stunning run continues on El Clasico bowBARCELONA 1-2 REAL MADRID: Jude Bellingham displayed his world class credentials once again with a sensational long-range goal and last-minute winner as Real Madrid stunned Barcelona in El Clasico Read more ⮕

'People were wanting us to fail. It's Ireland, isn't it? People don't like success in any form'Champagne, flare bombs and juicy peach vapes – The night Shamrock Rovers made history with a fourth League of Ireland title in a row. Read more ⮕