Readers share stories of dresses that have played important roles in their lives

We teamed up with Katriona Flynn, lecturer in fashion at TU Dublin, to ask readers to share their story of a dress that has played an important role in their lives. We were struck by the huge response, and how the physical features of the dresses played second string to the human stories around them, and the memories embedded within.

Here’s a selection …Where do all the old formal dresses go? Do they don the mannequins of local charity shops? Do they lie in boxes next to artificial trees? Do our mothers hold onto them until, one day, deciding we were big enough to take care of our own belongings, pass them to us? Now faced with the dilemma, I’m not quite sure of the answer. There was the formal and there was the dress. While one depended on the other, they were two very separate constructs. One would remind me of a fairly disappointing evening and the other would remain precious to me. I envisioned orange, below the knee – because that’s what Buffy (the Vampire Slayer) wore to her Homecoming danc





Podcast coming soon, created by Katriona Flynn and Dr Dee Duffy below.

