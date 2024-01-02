Readers share stories of dresses that have played important roles in their lives

We teamed up with Katriona Flynn, lecturer in fashion at TU Dublin, to ask readers to share their story of a dress that has played an important role in their lives. We were struck by the huge response, and how the physical features of the dresses played second string to the human stories around them, and the memories embedded within. Here’s a selection …Podcast coming soon, created by Katriona Flynn and Dr Dee Duffy below.

It was the 80s and we all wore power suits to try and clamber our way into the male dominated boardroom.Leopard print was only worn on weekends, usually bundled under a heavy jumper and coat to keep warm on walks across Hampstead Heath.There I met a Scottish maestro who wanted to make the dress a symbol of feminine power.I became obsessed by dresses and the confidence they give in any situation – from boardroom to beach bar!I was entranced by how the women layered cloth and colour to subtly cover their chests, arms and legs.In Saudi Arabia I was blessed to experience precious moments in ladies’ cloakroom





TheGlossMag » / 🏆 9. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Readers share stories of dresses that have played important roles in their livesWe teamed up with Katriona Flynn, lecturer in fashion at TU Dublin, to ask readers to share their story of a dress that has played an important role in their lives. We were struck by the huge response, and how the physical features of the dresses played second string to the human stories around them, and the memories embedded within. Here’s a selection …

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Readers share stories of dresses that have played important roles in their livesWe teamed up with Katriona Flynn, lecturer in fashion at TU Dublin, to ask readers to share their story of a dress that has played an important role in their lives. We were struck by the huge response, and how the physical features of the dresses played second string to the human stories around them, and the memories embedded within. Here’s a selection …

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Readers Share Stories of Dresses That Have Played Important Roles in Their LivesReaders were asked to share their stories of dresses that have had significant impacts on their lives. The focus was on the human stories and memories associated with the dresses, rather than their physical features. One reader shares a memory of her parents' wedding day and the dress her mother wore.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Violence Erupts in Dublin Amid Anti-Immigrant SentimentAfter a dreadful attack outside a school, riots broke out in Dublin fueled by anti-immigrant sentiment. Protesters attacked police and set fire to public transport, causing chaos in the city.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Moving from Dublin to Limerick in search of a better quality of lifeIt’s hard to believe it has been more than six months since my family and I moved from Dublin to Limerick in search of a better quality of life. The decision to leave Dublin, where we had lived in the same home for 17 years and built a life for ourselves, was hard, but it was based on the cold hard fact that life in the capital was simply too expensive.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Violence Erupts in Dublin's O'Connell StreetWitnessing the violent events unfolding in Dublin's O'Connell Street and Parnell Street, the author reflects on the lack of leadership and acceptance in the community. Feeling helpless, they express their frustration and sadness at the destruction of a neglected street.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »