Ray Houghton company reports €910,000 profits

The 61-year-old is best known for scoring two of the most important goals in the country’s football history: against England in Stuttgart at the European Championship in 1988, and against Italy in New York at the 1994 World Cup.

The former midfielder also won two league titles and two FA Cups with Liverpool between 1987 and 1992, as well as a League Cup with Aston Villa in 1994.The latest accounts for Ray Houghton Limited show that the football commentator and analyst’s success hasn’t stopped since hanging up his boots.

The company had investments worth £558,559 (€641,335) at the end of January 2023, along with a cash balance of £266,944 (€306,504). It was also owed £177,053 (€203,291) at the end of the accounting period.

A total of £105,319 (€120,943) was payable to creditors of the firm within 12 months, leaving it with accumulated profits of $793,629 (€911,236) at the end of January. The company was set up in 2005 and manages revenue from Houghton’s work as a pundit with RTÉ, as well as TalkSPORT, Sky Sports, SportsXchange, and the Liverpool club channel, LFC TV.

He has also worked as a consultant for game-maker Sports Interactive in relation to their Football Manager titles on PC and Xbox 360, and speaks at corporate events or Q&A engagements. Glasgow-born Houghton qualified to play for the Republic of Ireland through his father, who was from Donegal. He made his Ireland debut in Jack Charlton’s first match in charge of the national team in 1986.

