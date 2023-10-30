Rare Euro coins now worth thousands - check if you have one in your change jar

Change-hoarders rejoice; your jar of copper coins could contain a bounty worth thousands of euros. That is, if you happen to have one of these particularly rare coins.

Even if you hadn’t been abroad much pre-pandemic, the nature of EU free movement means that currency produced in other countries is just as likely to end up in Ireland as it is anywhere else.So, could you possibly have one of these rare coins? Break out the piggy bank and flick through some of these photos.

These "fault error" coins featured Turin's Mole Antonelliana on the reverse, as opposed to the 13th-century citadel Castel del Monte in Puglia that typically was emblazoned on the back. In an auction in 2013, one of these rare coins sold for €6,600, having been driven up from its €2,500 starting value by enthused hobbyists.

Though the coin features a mosaic scene that has featured on every Greek €2 coin since it joined the bloc in 2001, a Spartan scene depicting the princess Europa being abducted by the god Zeus in the form of a bull.

This small detail drastically improves the value of the coin, with some collectors willing to shell out four figures for one. Out of these ten countries, however, Finland was the only nation that elected to produce a commemorative coin to celebrate the event.

The Grace Kelly coin that fetches thousands online In 2007, Monaco produced a limited edition €2 coin with the profile of its former Princess, actress Grace Kelly, on one side. The coin was issued to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kelly’s death in a tragic car accident in 1982.

Though the price was deemed steep at the time, any canny collector who bought one at the time can now sell the coin for almost €4,000.