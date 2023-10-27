Ranked: Ireland’s top 10 Eurovision entires of all time

The iconic competition was due to take place tonight, May 16, and although Covid-19 has rendered that impossible, we can still have our fun and get super nostalgic to mark the occasion, right?
I know, alright. This song came last. Dead last. It got five points. I’m aware of this. But it’s a BANGER. It was truly gorgeous, and he did us all proud by coming a very respectable 16th in the final competition.Logan’s first of two Eurovision wins (three if you count the song he wrote for Linda Martin), ‘What’s Another Year’ put Ireland on the song competition map back in 1980.
You may have won in 1992 Linda, but in this competition you have unfortunately been outranked by a few superior tracks (including your own).The country was in a mad recession. Divorce was illegal. Red Hurley was tearing up the stage in The Hague as he belted out Ireland’s track of choice, ‘When?’ headtopics.com
This year, Ireland experienced its fifth Eurovision win, and second of a three-song streak that would solidify us as the Eurovision record breakers that we are.“WE’VE GOT THE WORLD TONIGHT. LET’S HOLD ON TOGETHER” – me, aged 10.
The hype around this song was palpable, it was intense, it was the first time in years that we had a chance of finishing anywhere notable in the competition, and the lads managed to bag us an entirely respectable eighth when they entered the contest for the first time in 2011.An obvious choice here, but c’mon, Logan was always going to win it. headtopics.com