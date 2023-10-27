Ralph Lauren’s Niece Fined €2,000 For Air-Rage Incident

Jenny Lauren, niece of iconic fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, has been fined in a Co. Clare court today following an incident of air-rage on board a flight on Monday afternoon.

The jewellery designer was fined €2,000 after being arrested for causing a Delta Airlines flight traveling from Barcelona to JFK New York to land in Shannon Airport due to safety concerns. The 41-year-old received three charges under the Air Navigation and Transport Act 1973, for being intoxicated, posing a danger to herself and other passengers, behaving unruly despite requests from the air crew to stop and with engaging in a threatening, abusive and insulting manner.report that an estimated $43,158 (€31,718) of costs occurred as a result of the flight diversion, causing a major inconvenience to other passengers and aircrew.

the Ennis District court was informed that problem arose after Lauren was unable to recline her seat. The court also heard that Lauren abused an air hostess, referring to her as a, “f***ing ugly, blonde bitch,” telling her to “get the f*** out of my face.” headtopics.com

Yesterday, Garda Yvette Walsh revealed that the designer asked officers, "can you say that in English please?" while being detained at the airport.

