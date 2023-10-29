Rain warning issued as eight counties at risk of flooding on Sunday

A Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for eight counties through Sunday afternoon and early evening, with Met Eireann anticipating heavy or prolonged showers.

The counties of Cavan, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Westmeath fall under the weather warning, which has already come into effect. , with the national forecaster warning of the potential risk of localised flooding, difficult driving conditions and poor visibility.Delivering the national forecast for Sunday, a Met Eireann spokesperson said: "Today there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, heaviest in east Leinster, north Ulster and west Munster with spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C with a moderate to fresh easterly breeze in Ulster, light and variable elsewhere.

"Tonight there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in Munster and Ulster. Winds will be light and variable in most areas, so mist and fog will form, but there will be a moderate to fresh easterly wind in the north. Lowest temperatures of 1C to 5C generally but not as cold in the north."

This comes as weather experts continue to monitor the potential arrival of a storm in the middle of next week, as a powerful jet stream heads towards Ireland. Alan O'Reilly, the forecaster who mans the popular @CarlowWeather X account, has delivered the latest update on the midweek conditions as he explained that current models show damaging winds will likely pass well south of Ireland but there will be plenty of rain through Wednesday and Thursday.

