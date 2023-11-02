‘Race against time’ for €2.5bn apartment remediation scheme as timeline pushed back

In response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin, Mr O’Brien said he now expects draft legislation in the first half of next year and then the statutory scheme governing payouts to be in place “later in 2024″.

In an update to members last week, the Construction Defects Alliance (CDA) — which represents affected homeowners — predicted that it will be late spring 2024 before the initial draft of the legislation will be ready to go to the Oireachtas housing committee for pre-legislative scrutiny.

Mr Ó Broin said the news would come as a “body blow” to those living in Celtic Tiger-era defective properties. “Minister O’Brien had repeatedly promised that the legislation would be introduced this year and the full redress scheme would open in 2024.

The scheme will cover works in purpose-built apartments constructed between 1991 and 2013 which will address defects attributable to defective design or materials, or faulty workmanship contrary to building regulations.

A spokeswoman for Mr O’Brien said that during a webinar with affected homeowners in September, he had outlined that the legislation is being worked on as a “matter of priority” and that the Government is “entirely focused on establishing a scheme that is fit for purpose and works for the people impacted”,

The Government has said it will take years to address defects in areas such as fire safety and water ingress which are widespread across apartment buildings constructed during the Celtic Tiger.

