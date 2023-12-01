Róisín Ní Riain: A Rising Star in Para Swimming

Róisín Ní Riain has had a fast rise in the world of para swimming. She won gold and silver at the World Para Swimming Championships and broke a long-course world record. She also competed in the Tokyo Paralympics at the age of 16. Ní Riain aims to be a world-class swimmer who happens to have a visual impairment.





