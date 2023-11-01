Róisín Ingle: I thought I was unscammable. I was wrong. Here’s what I learned from the unpleasant experience

It turns out I don’t laugh in the face of the scamming community. I swear blind at them. Some of the language coming out of my mouth was so disgusting I shocked myself but I kept going The man who answered the phone sounded friendly and reassuring. I was not to worry, he was going to help. I told him I’d checked on my Revolut app and there was no sign of a payment to the online retailer, and he told me that was part of the fraudster’s ploy but he would sort it all out for me. He told me to download another app and then input my details. It would be all fixed in a few minutes. I told him that I’d downloaded the app, then he asked me to input my bank card details.

It turns out I don’t laugh in the face of the scamming community. I swear blind at them. Some of the language coming out of my mouth was so disgusting I shocked myself but I kept going. I was livid with the man on the phone, outraged that he had targeted me, raging that I’d almost fallen for it. I swore at him until I had no more curse words left in my repertoire, ending the call with a final string of expletives and blocking the number. They’re persistent, I’ll give them that.

Not long afterwards I heard a whole segment on RTÉ’s Liveline about this exact scam. I only use Revolut for petty cash needs and for bribing my children (those floordrobes won’t clear themselves) but in some cases the unfortunate people calling Joe Duffy had lost thousands. I listened and thought about my lucky escape.

