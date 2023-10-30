Quintain appoints Michael Hynes as chief executive

Home builder Quintain Ireland has appointed co-managing partner Michael Hynes as chief executive, the company said on Monday.
Co-managing partner Eddie Byrne is leaving the business, so Mr Hynes will take over as chief executive and Jeremy O’Sullivan has been appointed chief financial officer. Quintain plans to build more than 9,000 homes at various Dublin locations, including Cherrywood, Adamstown, Clonburris and Portmarnock.
Mr Hynes cofounded Quintain Ireland in 2019 after working extensively in property development. Mr O'Sullivan has served as director of finance for the last four years. The incoming chief executive thanked Mr Byrne. "Eddie was instrumental in developing Quintain Ireland as one of Ireland's largest homebuiders," he said.
“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael and everyone at Quintain Ireland the very best for the future.,” Mr Byrne said. “At a time of great need for both housing and new, well-served communities in Ireland, I am confident that Quintain will continue to thrive under Michael’s leadership. I would like to thank all of my former colleagues for their work over the years.