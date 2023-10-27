– Quality Street Have Had Enough Of Everyone Moaning About Their Size

The owner of Quality has been branded a “Scrooge” one too many times, and he’s not having it any more.

A Nestlé spokesperson has hit back at claims that the Quality Street tins are getting increasingly smaller, complaining that people aren’t comparing like with like. It all kicked off earlier this week when “loyal” Quality Street customer took to Facebook with a snap of the shrinking sweet tins.

She wrote: “Look how they’ve changed in size from 1998 till 2014! Bring back the big tins! Loyal Quality Street customer!” The post quickly went viral, with more than 30,000 shares, 80,000 likes and a slew of people jumping on the #scroogestreet bandwagon.“This image does not compare like for like. headtopics.com

“As well as the 780g tub pictured, we also have a 1.3kg tin available which lovers of Quality Street might like to try this Christmas. “We want to give the best possible value for money and we believe that this product is still extremely competitive.

