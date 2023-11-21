Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for hostage release is in final stages

A Qatar-mediated agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages and a multi-day pause in hostilities is in its "final stages" and is "closer than it has ever been," a source briefed on the talks has said. The deal brokers the release of around 50 civilian hostages by Hamas and the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli custody, the source said. The agreement would mark the biggest hostage release and first prisoner swap since the war began on 7 October.

Hamas took around 240 hostages during its attack on Israel, which Israeli authorities say killed 1,200 people. The chief of Hamas told Reuters earlier that the Palestinian militant group was near a truce agreement with Israel, even as the deadly assault on Gaza continued and rockets were being fired into Israel. Israel has generally avoided giving commentary on the status of the Qatar-led talks. Israel's Channel 12 television quoted an unidentified senior government source saying "they are close" but gave no further details





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Limited Gaza evacuations via Rafah to be allowed after Qatar brokers dealHamas says it will soon release some of the 200 foreign captives it had seized during its attack on Israel

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israel encircles Gaza City, Netanyahu saysUS to urge Binyamin Netanyahu for ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israel may have ‘security responsibility’ for Gaza for indefinite period, says NetanyahuIsraelis hold a vigil in Jerusalem to mark 30 days since the Hamas attack

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

'The blood is on Hamas’ hands' - Hamas founder's son speaks outHamas has “blood on its hand” and is to blame for the current carnage in the Middle East, the son of one of the organisation’s founders has said.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Eamon Ryan: Use of oil as ‘weapon of war’ leaves Ireland ‘exposed’Energy minister warned that Hamas-Israel conflict could impact energy prices in Ireland

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Israel intensifies Gaza attacks as air force pounds Hamas targetsAt least 11 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in southern Gaza city of Khan Younis

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »