Q&A: What are the stalking and non-fatal strangling offences introduced in new legislation?

Why has Minister for Justice Helen McEntee introduced a new stand-alone criminal offence of non-fatal strangulation or suffocation? The new offence, which came into effect on Wednesday, is provided for in the Criminal Justice (miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023, one focus of which is the targeting of domestic and gender-based violence.

In relation to non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation, assaulting a person in this way was already covered by the general provisions on assault causing harm and assault causing serious harm.

In cases of domestic violence, according to Caroline Counihan, of Safe Ireland, women can try to minimise what is happening to them as a coping mechanism. By naming non-fatal strangulation/suffocation as a serious offence, society pushes against this inclination. Likewise, by assigning the crime a serious potential penalty, it makes clear the seriousness with which society views such assaults.

Non-fatal strangulation/suffocation carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, while non-fatal strangulation/suffocation causing serious harm can lead to life imprisonment. Meanwhile, the more general offence of assault causing harm will now carry a maximum penalty of 10 years, up from five years, in another move aimed at combating domestic and gender-based violence.

Yes, the crime of stalking, which will carry a maximum sentence of 10 years. A crime of harassment has been in place since the late 1990s but the new provisions broaden the scope of the law. The new offence of stalking has a higher threshold than that of harassment, and includes causing “serious alarm” or the fear of violence in the person being stalked.

