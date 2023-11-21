Q&A: Changes to Rent Tax Credit for Students

The rent tax eligibility rules for students have now been changed twice since the scheme was first introduced. Can I claim tax relief on my daughter’s rent as she is living this year in university residential halls in a five-person apartment? If eligible for tax relief, can I also claim for last year?





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Does the rent tax credit apply to student accommodation?Q&A: Data show that many eligible people are still not claiming the money to which they are due

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

'Married couples are better off' - Calls for changes to tax rules for unmarried couplesOne of the main differences between married and unmarried couples continues to be the perceived notion that the tax system favours those who have tied the kn...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

There’s a place in Europe where rent prices haven't changed in 500 yearsRental prices seem to never stop going up so a place where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years sounds like a fever dream, right?

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Lower standard build-to-rent system to end in DublinCouncil to city change development plan to stop construction of apartments below minimum size

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Police detective turned house-sitter saves €1,700 a month travelling rent freeFormer Police Detective gave up 'murder squad' career in turn for international house sitting gig, and is saving on her cost of living majorly while travelling the world

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

You can rent Denis O’Brien’s superyachtBusinessman’s vessel reviewed in superyachting magazine

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »