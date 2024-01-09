Q&A: Adding Additional Executors to a Will

About 30 years ago, when I made my first will, I nominated two siblings to act as executors, with their permission. I have retained them in updates but they are elderly now and less energetic and my next update will include the sale of properties and shares and a variety of disbursements.

I don’t want to offend them by replacing them and I wonder if I could insert a clause in my next update with something along the lines of “I nominate A and B as my executors but if they are unable or unwilling to accept the role, I nominate C and D in turn.





