PwC Ireland launches GenAI Business Centre in collaboration with Microsoft

PwC Ireland is launching a new GenAI Business Centre as it expands its strategic AI collaboration with Microsoft into Ireland. Enabled by Microsoft technology, the new centre will help boost GenAI adoption, driving the necessary investment returns in a safe and secure way. Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) is a type of machine learning that uses algorithms to create new data from existing information.

PwC said its new investment comes at a time of "huge opportunity" for businesses but also at a time when technology needs to be applied with great responsibility. Earlier this year it also invested, through its relationship with Microsoft, over €1 billion globally to expand and scale artificial intelligence (AI) and drive human-led, tech-powered transformation. PwC Ireland has also invested significantly over the last number of years in the digital upskilling of all of their people and the ongoing investment will be extended to cover AI and GenAI skills for all staf





🏆 8. RTEbusiness » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business Post and PwC announce third annual Sustainable Business AwardsEntries are now being invited to the awards programme that has become a benchmark for excellence in sustainable business practice in Ireland

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 60,984 Read more »

Windsor Park to host Nations League meeting of Northern Ireland and Republic of IrelandThe sides will meet at Belfast’s National Football Stadium on 5 December.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 8. / 60,984 Read more »

Republic of Ireland to take on Northern Ireland at Windsor ParkThe rivals will meet in Group B1 on Tuesday 5 December at the National Stadium, where the Northern Ireland senior women’s team last played in April 2022

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 8. / 60,984 Read more »

Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 8. / 60,984 Read more »

Israeli diplomat in Ireland deletes tweet which suggested Ireland funded Hamas tunnels in GazaAdi Ophir Maoz, the deputy head of mission in Dublin, suggested Irish people should ‘look in the mirror’ if they are wondering who funds the terror tunnels

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 8. / 60,984 Read more »

– SSE Airtricity & League of Ireland team up with LGBT Ireland ahead of jam-packed Pride weekendSSE Airtricity and the League of Ireland have teamed up to support LGBT Ireland in June because incase you didn't know, it's Pride month!

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 8. / 60,984 Read more »