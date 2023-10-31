Publican praises community spirit as Louth bar floods

Mr McGrory turned to social media to appeal for a water pump after he found local hire companies did not have any due to demand."We couldn’t believe the community spirit – friends, neighbours, all the lads who work at the bar and our base camp, the coffee dock, they were all calling."

The bridge over the Big River near Riverstown, in Co Louth, was damaged and local community groups on social media have warned people of severe flooding in the area with many roads impassable. Louth County Council's Severe Weather Team has met and will continue to meet over the coming days to ensure services are in place to deal with the ongoing weather problems.

Sandbags are available for collection at the Machinery Yard beside the Town Hall in Dundalk and at the Area Office in Bush.

