Pub in Dublin giving away free pints this week - but there's a catch

Tucker Reilly’s on Camden Street, a newly re-opened pub, will be giving away free pints on Thursday, November 2, as part of a collaboration between the gastro pub and beer brand Madri Excepcional. There will be a free entry event at the pub showcasing Spanish art, music and food between November 2 and 5 as well as free pints on offer.However, you'll have to get down there early as there's a catch - with the free pints limited to the first 100 customers, Dublin Live reports.

The pints will go well with the Madri Excepcional-themed menu that was created for the event including Mini Beef Sliders with Chorizo and Tucker Reilly’s Spanish Burger. Local music group Riff Shop will bring their signature club sound to the event on the opening night, while other local bands will be playing the venue over the rest of the weekend.

Guests will be treated to a live mural painting from graffiti artist Bonzai Dave who will create a vibrant new mural bringing the Soul of Madrid to the streets of Dublin. Visitors will be able to watch the artwork come to life from 6pm on the opening night and capture their own shots with the final piece.

Tucker Reilly’s General Manager Justin Smith said: "We are delighted to be hosting this immersive culture clash with Madri Excepcional, celebrating the best art, music and food from Spain and Dublin. Dublin is already such an exciting artistic city, so we can’t wait to see the soul of Madrid brought to life over the weekend."

