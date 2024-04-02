Pub Chain to Hang Dart Boards in All Bars After Teenage Sensation Sparks Demand

A pub chain will hang dart boards in all 171 of its bars after a surge in demand sparked by teenage sensation Luke Littler. The Nuke, 17, exploded into the limelight after reaching the final of the PDC World Championship earlier this year – and sparked a massive increase in the sales of darts and dart boards. Now a pub's boss wants boards placed in all his watering holes to cash in on the sport’s popularity.

James Baer, chief executive of Blackpool-based Amber Taverns, said: “Darts doesn’t sound the most glamorous or exciting thing but, with the interest generated by Luke Littler, there has been a real take-up. It’s another reason to come to the pub.” Luke, from Warrington, Cheshire, was still only 16 when he made it to the world final at London’s Alexandra Palace in January. Since then, Luke has become a PDC darts professional, raking in more than £250,000 so far. Amber Taverns is not the first business to benefit from his succes

