PTSB sells mortgage, forcing homeowners to pay higher interest rates

Two single mothers who took out a mortgage with PTSB have been forced to pay hundreds of euro more each month in interest repayments after their bank sold their loan to another company without any explanation and no apparent justification.
In an era of surging interest rates, hundreds of thousands of homeowners in Ireland have found themselves substantially out of pocket, but one reader who contacted Pricewatch recently feels particularly aggrieved after being forced to pay a very high price for a boardroom deal over which she had absolutely no control. This reader, who we shall call Siobhán, has been left enraged by the decision of PTSB to sell her loan to Pepper Finance which is now charging her almost twice what she would be paying had the loan stayed where it was
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Consumers worried about climate but fear cost of changeSeven out of ten Irish people are concerned about climate change but also worry about the cost of going green, according to a new survey by PTSB.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »