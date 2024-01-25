Psychiatrist Ivor Browne: Breaking Down Walls in Mental Health

In June 1966, psychiatrist Ivor Browne organized a public ritual of tearing down the walls of St Brendan's mental hospital in Dublin, symbolizing the removal of barriers between people with mental illnesses and the rest of society. Browne's holistic approach to mental health opened up a space for open discussions about mental health in Ireland. He passed away at the age of 94.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Killer of University Students and School Caretaker Had Previous Mental Health DetentionsThe killer of university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and school caretaker Ian Coates had previously been detained in hospital four times under mental health laws and was arrested in September 2021 for assaulting a police officer. Valdo Calocane, who has admitted three counts of manslaughter and three of attempted murder, has no previous convictions or cautions despite being involved in incidents of criminal damage and trying to force his way into flats.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Designing Homes for Wellbeing: The Impact of Environment on Our Mental StateCreating surroundings that stimulate our senses in a positive way or improve productivity is key. Environmental psychology and neuroaesthetics are leading the charge in understanding the relationship between people and their environments.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Government uses corporation tax receipts to cover health budget overrunThe Government used above-expectations corporation tax receipts to pay for a €1 billion overrun in its health budget last year. The latest exchequer returns, published by the Department of Finance, show the economy generated a “general government surplus” of €7.8 billion in 2023. This was €1 billion less than the Government forecast in October’s budget. Officials confirmed the updated figure reflected additional spending primarily on health in the final part of 2023. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said late last year he was seeking additional net funding for health of €964 million above his original allocation.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Peter O'Mahony's influential return leads Munster to stunning away winPeter O'Mahony made his first appearance since stepping down as captain and delivered a typically influential performance as Munster pulled off a stunning away win to save their Champions Cup season.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Don’t try to cut down Leinster’s tall poppy, hail the home-grown excellenceMatt Williams discusses Leinster's success in European club rugby and their home-grown talent.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »