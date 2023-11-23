Protests in Dublin turn violent following knife attack

A number of gardaí have been attacked and a garda vehicle set alight during protests near Parnell Square in Dublin following a knife attack on a woman and children in the area. At least one garda had been physically assaulted and others have had fireworks thrown at them during the disturbances at the junction of O'Connell Street and Parnell Square East. Some protesters have been involved in scuffles with gardaí, while others threw bottles at officers.

A Dublin Bus vehicle and Luas tram were also set alight, while some shops have been looted. Irish Rail also closed Tara St station for a number of hours. Tánaiste Micheál Martin expressed his horror at the attack at the school which he described as an attack on the innocent. He said such violence could not be tolerated





