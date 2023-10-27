Protestors in Turkey take to the streets following the murder of transactivist Hande Kader

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Istanbul in response to the vicious murder of tran activist and sex worker Hande Kader.
Hande Kader was a well-known and highly respected figure in the Turkish LGBTI community, who was often found on the front line of protests decrying Turkey’s restrictive and archaic laws against the trans community.Kader was last seen by a friend getting into an unidentified client’s car. Her body was then discovered in a forest on 12 August, so badly burned that officials required additional prosthetics to identify her. According to local media, she had been raped, beaten and set on fire.
“She would go crazy when trans individuals were killed. She’d be so sad…She had been stabbed and beaten before. This didn’t only happen to Hande. It happens to all of them.”According to data from the rights group Transgender Europe, Turkey has the highest number of trans murders in Europe. headtopics.com
Kaders murder has so far received international attention with the hastag '#HandeKadereSesVer' (Give voice to Hande Kader) trending globally on Sunday.