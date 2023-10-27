Protestors in Turkey take to the streets following the murder of transactivist Hande Kader

Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Istanbul in response to the vicious murder of tran activist and sex worker Hande Kader.

Hande Kader was a well-known and highly respected figure in the Turkish LGBTI community, who was often found on the front line of protests decrying Turkey’s restrictive and archaic laws against the trans community.Kader was last seen by a friend getting into an unidentified client’s car. Her body was then discovered in a forest on 12 August, so badly burned that officials required additional prosthetics to identify her. According to local media, she had been raped, beaten and set on fire.

“She would go crazy when trans individuals were killed. She’d be so sad…She had been stabbed and beaten before. This didn’t only happen to Hande. It happens to all of them.”According to data from the rights group Transgender Europe, Turkey has the highest number of trans murders in Europe. headtopics.com

Kaders murder has so far received international attention with the hastag ‘#HandeKadereSesVer’ (Give voice to Hande Kader) trending globally on Sunday.Easter‘We’re Making Another Season’ – Aaron Paul Hints That We May Not Have Seen The Last Of Breaking Bad‘This life is different’ – Saoirse Ruane’s mum shares positive updatePeople believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard never should’ve been sent to prison

Read more:

Herdotie »

Tourists told 'go away' after arriving at Turkey resort hotel for €1.7k holidayThe three friends were told to 'go away' when they arrived at the all-inclusive resort at 1am Read more ⮕

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren on casting for a trans child role: We looked all over... we met girls and trans girlsDirector of 20,000 Species of Bees was painstaking in her approach to telling the story of a transgender child Read more ⮕

Trans man ‘over the moon’ after welcoming set of twinsA trans man has fallen pregnant and given birth to twins after undergoing six rounds of artificial insemination. Read more ⮕

Alaska Airlines off-duty pilot allegedly tried to 'shut off engines' mid-flightThis week, Joseph Emerson pleaded not guilty to 83 counts of attempted murder and one count of endangering an aircraft following the incident Read more ⮕

A brilliant murder mystery is among the movies on TV tonightA brilliant murder mystery is among the movies on TV tonight Read more ⮕