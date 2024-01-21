Protestant Attitudes Towards Irish Symbols in Northern Ireland

How do Protestants in Northern Ireland feel about symbols that are typically regarded as Irish? And, in the event of Irish unification, how would they feel about the use of such symbols? In the ARINS/Irish Times surveys all respondents were presented with the same image of the shamrock. For one random half of respondents the Irish association with the shamrock was described as follows: “The shamrock is strongly associated with the celebrations on St Patrick’s Day.

” For the other random half of respondents, the shared association of the shamrock with Ireland and Britain was described as follows: “The shamrock is a national symbol of Ireland and is also used as an emblem of the Royal Irish Regiment of the British Arm





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calls for Decontamination Units and Stockpiling Supplies in Northern IrelandThe most senior civil servant at the Department of Health, Social Services and Public Safety, Clive Gowdy, urged for decontamination units to operate at capacity and for the stockpiling of supplies in response to the potential use of nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons in Northern Ireland.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Political talks in Northern Ireland end in deadlock ahead of strike actionThe latest round of political talks aimed at restoring Stormont ahead of unprecedented strike action by public sector workers in Northern Ireland has ended in deadlock. Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill expressed disappointment and called on the DUP to end their boycott and form an executive.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Cold Weather and Snow Showers Continue in Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland is facing another day of cold temperatures and travel disruption due to snow showers. A yellow weather warning is in place for several areas, with challenging driving conditions. The Northern Ireland department for infrastructure advises only essential travel.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year AwardsSome 12 sports and 15 women will be recognised at The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards in The Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Friday. This is the annual event that brings together the cream of Irish women’s sport.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Katie McCabe named The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the YearKatie McCabe, the captain of the Irish women's national football team, has been awarded The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for her exceptional performance and leadership.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

IDA Ireland Urges Republic of Ireland to Cut Electricity Prices and Bridge Energy GapDevelopment agency IDA Ireland has warned energy regulators that the Republic of Ireland needs to cut electricity prices and bridge the gap between demand and supply to attract investment and create jobs. The agency's chief executive, Michael Lohan, emphasizes the importance of successfully bridging the gap.

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »