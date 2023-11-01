Prosecution says Molly Marten 'struggled with truth'

Mr Guard had lectured in the topic in police colleges and had a particular insight into strangulation attacks in domestic settings. He said the photograph had been taken a few weeks after an incident in which Molly Martens claimed her husband had tried to strangle her. A 2013 photograph apparently showing bruising on one of her legs was also reported by Mr Guard to be the result of a physical attack on Ms Martens by Jason Corbett.

Earlier Ms Parker had urged Judge David Hall not to give much weight to a statement made by Sharon Martens, Molly Martens' mother, to police in Lexington on the night Jason Corbett was killed. Sharon Martens said she had trained the children to call her with a phone number she had hidden on the bottom of a wooden doll in a spare bedroom, with a code word to use so Sharon Martens could alert police in case of a violent attack.

On the night of Jason Corbett's death, Sharon Martens told Detective Riggs she had heard her daughter screaming and dogs barking. Her husband Tom ran upstairs with a baseball bat, and said he would restore calm or call the police.

Ms Parker said the state never had any opportunity to cross-examine Sharon Martens, and if it had done so would have concentrated on a number of points. She said that if a mother suspected her daughter was being physically assaulted by her husband, and had been awakened by a commotion upstairs, and heard her daughter screaming, and her husband – Tom Martens - has rushed upstairs with a baseball bat to sort it out, it was simply not credible that Sharon Martens would just turn over and go back to sleep.

